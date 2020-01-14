Wings Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Wings has a market cap of $2.24 million and $86,879.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.94 or 0.02485509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00183051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00120954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Bittrex, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Livecoin, Upbit, Bancor Network, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WINGSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.