Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Lifted to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $309.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.99. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $35.27.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $445.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Harrison David bought 4,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $25,714.49. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23,765 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

