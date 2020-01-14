Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. Ichor has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ichor by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ichor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

