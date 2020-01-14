BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. BP has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in BP by 0.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in BP by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in BP by 1.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

