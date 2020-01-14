Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LOGI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price target on shares of Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

Logitech International stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.25. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 17,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $765,012.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,854 shares in the company, valued at $32,191,232.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,054,361.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,536.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,445 shares of company stock valued at $8,544,661. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

