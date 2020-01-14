FTX Token (FTT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.66 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for $2.20 or 0.00025629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $213.19 million and $6.66 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.26 or 0.05792486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034388 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00122116 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001150 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,965,433 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,093,097 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

