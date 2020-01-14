Maincoin (MNC) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Maincoin has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B and Livecoin. Maincoin has a market cap of $603,036.00 and $13,219.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.26 or 0.05792486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025629 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034388 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00122116 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001585 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,674,853 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MNCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.