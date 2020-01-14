CREDIT Hits 24 Hour Volume of $54,252.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $197,992.00 and approximately $54,252.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 73.2% higher against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00055177 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000067 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

