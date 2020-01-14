Bread (BRD) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Bread token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002981 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Cobinhood and Tokenomy. Bread has a market capitalization of $22.68 million and approximately $978,665.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bread has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.94 or 0.02485509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00183051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00120954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Tokenomy, Cobinhood, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

