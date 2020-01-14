Metal (MTL) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.30 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Cryptopia, Upbit and OKEx. Metal has a market capitalization of $13.30 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metal has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.94 or 0.02485509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00183051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00120954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,083,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Kyber Network, OKEx, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

