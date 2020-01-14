FirstBlood (1ST) Price Tops $0.0743 on Exchanges

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and $9,171.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000866 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Livecoin, Gatecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.94 or 0.02485509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00183051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00120954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC, Gatecoin, OKEx, IDEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

