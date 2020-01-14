At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.33-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $393-393 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.51 million.At Home Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.53-0.56 EPS.

HOME opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $325.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research restated an underperform rating and issued a $4.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair lowered shares of At Home Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.