NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 150,500 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of NNVC opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.

