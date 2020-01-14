Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Upgraded at Barclays

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

MMP opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14,258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,162,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092,169 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.4% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,922,000 after acquiring an additional 635,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,892,000 after acquiring an additional 283,790 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,554,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,504,000 after acquiring an additional 266,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,231,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,699,000 after acquiring an additional 254,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

