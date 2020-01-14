Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,900 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 691,700 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 165,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $71.54 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $72.69 million for the quarter.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

