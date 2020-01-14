Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yuma Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.79% of Yuma Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

YUMA stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Yuma Energy has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $8.61.

Yuma Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.

About Yuma Energy

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

