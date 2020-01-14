Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Short Interest Update

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 287,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $101.95 on Tuesday. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $86.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million.

In other Park National news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 500 shares of Park National stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $52,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Park National by 52.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Park National by 5,789.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Park National during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Park National during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park National by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 172,792 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Park National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

