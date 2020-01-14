Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Up 16.8% in December

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 75,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

SDPI opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 295,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 119,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 24.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.