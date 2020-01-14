Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

