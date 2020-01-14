Brokerages Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Target Price at GBX 955

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 955 ($12.56).

DNLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Dunelm Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,101.51 ($14.49) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,067.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 913. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 633 ($8.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

