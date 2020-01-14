ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives $72.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 127,136 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,401,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.