Brokerages Set Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target at $16.75

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 4,549 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $74,876.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $605,020.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VECO opened at $14.83 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.37 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

