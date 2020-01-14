Brokerages Set Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target at $16.75

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.
In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 4,549 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $74,876.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $605,020.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
VECO opened at $14.83 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.37 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
About Veeco Instruments
Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.
See Also: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.