Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $121.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.67.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $105.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.07. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Phillips 66 by 180.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 225,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 144,810 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 216,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

