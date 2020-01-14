Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $121.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.67.
PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.
Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $105.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.07. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.
In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Phillips 66 by 180.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 225,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 144,810 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 216,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
