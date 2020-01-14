Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Commscope’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Commscope reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Commscope will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $2,192,747.25. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Commscope by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,511,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470,190 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 1,388.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,433,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866,476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the second quarter valued at about $23,921,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Commscope by 88.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,040,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 488,739 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Commscope by 69.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,170 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. Commscope has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

