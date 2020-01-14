Encana (NYSE:ECA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Encana in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Encana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of Encana stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Encana has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Analysts expect that Encana will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 12,500 shares of Encana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 212,712 shares in the company, valued at $833,831.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson bought 10,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,211.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $193,080 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Encana by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Encana by 38.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 31,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Encana by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,892,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Encana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Encana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

