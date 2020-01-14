Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of GFF opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $910.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. Griffon has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $574.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Griffon will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Griffon by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Griffon by 719.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

