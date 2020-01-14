Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NBLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:NBLX opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent J. Smolik purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Viens purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,685.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,291 shares in the company, valued at $246,030.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $161,735 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.