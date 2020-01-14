Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

PSTL opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.