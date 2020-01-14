Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on REVG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rev Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of REVG opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.92 million, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. Rev Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rev Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Rev Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,932,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,083,000 after purchasing an additional 307,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rev Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,859,000 after buying an additional 63,229 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rev Group by 5,156.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 582,641 shares in the last quarter.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

