Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $346.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 50.68% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 211,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 46,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 55,336 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $1,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

