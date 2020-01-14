WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of WCC stock opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 834,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 74,524 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.