United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cfra downgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie lowered shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.16.

NYSE:X opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in United States Steel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 291,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in United States Steel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United States Steel by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

