Citigroup Cuts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $68.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.05.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 4,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 45,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.