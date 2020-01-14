Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.55-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.74-10.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.76 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.42-0.45 EPS.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens set a $48.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.62.

NYSE:BSX opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Williamson Scott acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,501. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

