GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.92. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

