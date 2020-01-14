Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

SCEXF stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

About Evolution Mining

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, a gold mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold and nickel deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Carosue Dam operations located to the north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and Thunderbox operations located in the Yandal and the Agnew-Wiluna belts in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Rapidz Market Capitalization Achieves $66,864.00
Rapidz Market Capitalization Achieves $66,864.00
Brokerages Set Dunelm Group plc Target Price at GBX 955
Brokerages Set Dunelm Group plc Target Price at GBX 955
ConocoPhillips Receives $72.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages
ConocoPhillips Receives $72.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages
Brokerages Set Veeco Instruments Inc. Price Target at $16.75
Brokerages Set Veeco Instruments Inc. Price Target at $16.75
Phillips 66 Receives $121.67 Average PT from Analysts
Phillips 66 Receives $121.67 Average PT from Analysts
Commscope Holding Company Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share
Commscope Holding Company Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report