Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

SCEXF stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, a gold mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold and nickel deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Carosue Dam operations located to the north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and Thunderbox operations located in the Yandal and the Agnew-Wiluna belts in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

