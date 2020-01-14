NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
NTOIY stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70.
NESTE OYJ/ADR Company Profile
