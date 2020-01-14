NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70.

NESTE OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

