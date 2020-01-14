CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.52. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $5.83.

About CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Receive News & Ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc Short Interest Up 11.3% in December
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc Short Interest Up 11.3% in December
Encana Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity
Encana Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity
Griffon Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird
Griffon Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird
Noble Midstream Partners Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays
Noble Midstream Partners Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays
Postal Realty Trust Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Postal Realty Trust Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Rev Group Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co
Rev Group Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report