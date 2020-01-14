CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.52. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $5.83.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

