Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.21 million. Matrix Service had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $581.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.06. Matrix Service has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $24.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Matrix Service by 6.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Matrix Service by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Matrix Service by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Matrix Service by 47.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

