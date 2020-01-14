Brokerages Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target at $291.14

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.14.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.
In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total value of $917,171.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
IDXX stock opened at $282.29 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $189.69 and a 1-year high of $294.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.25.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The firm had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.
