Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avrobio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.60). Avrobio reported earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avrobio will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avrobio.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02.

AVRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Avrobio in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avrobio by 40.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 376,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avrobio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 174,121 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avrobio by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 136,147 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avrobio in the 3rd quarter worth $11,707,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 203,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

AVRO opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $628.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.76. Avrobio has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $28.52.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

