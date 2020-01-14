Brokerages Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KZR opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

