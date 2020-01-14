INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Insider Purchases £15,200 in Stock

INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) insider Vanessa Donegan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,994.74).

IAT opened at GBX 308.33 ($4.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.37. INVESCO Asia Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.99 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 298 ($3.92). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 281.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 280.35.

Get INVESCO Asia Trust alerts:

INVESCO Asia Trust Company Profile

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for INVESCO Asia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESCO Asia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.