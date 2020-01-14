INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Insider Purchases £15,200 in Stock

INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) insider Vanessa Donegan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,994.74).
IAT opened at GBX 308.33 ($4.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.37. INVESCO Asia Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.99 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 298 ($3.92). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 281.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 280.35.
INVESCO Asia Trust Company Profile
