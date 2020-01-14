SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Acquires £185.12 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM) insider Alex Smith acquired 52 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £185.12 ($243.51).

On Thursday, December 19th, Alex Smith sold 48,441 shares of SThree stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.67), for a total value of £171,965.55 ($226,210.93).

SThree stock opened at GBX 354.50 ($4.66) on Tuesday. SThree plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 328 ($4.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 379 ($4.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $470.61 million and a P/E ratio of 12.53.

Separately, HSBC increased their target price on shares of SThree from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

