Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Bakkavor Group to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 147.50 ($1.94).

LON BAKK opened at GBX 139 ($1.83) on Monday. Bakkavor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172.60 ($2.27). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $805.40 million and a P/E ratio of 18.29.

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

