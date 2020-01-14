Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IBST. UBS Group downgraded Ibstock to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Ibstock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ibstock to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 268 ($3.53) in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Ibstock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 284.63 ($3.74).

LON:IBST opened at GBX 306.20 ($4.03) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 291.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 249.41.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

