N Brown Group’s (BWNG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BWNG. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 166.25 ($2.19).

Shares of BWNG opened at GBX 143.88 ($1.89) on Monday. N Brown Group has a 52 week low of GBX 82.95 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 163.90 ($2.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $415.47 million and a PE ratio of -22.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 139.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 123.27.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

