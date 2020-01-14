Connect Group (LON:CNCT) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Connect Group (LON:CNCT) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Connect Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of CNCT stock opened at GBX 35.30 ($0.46) on Monday. Connect Group has a 1 year low of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 46.10 ($0.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. Connect Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.08%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 56,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47), for a total value of £20,241 ($26,625.89). Also, insider Gary Kennedy purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £58,000 ($76,295.71).

Connect Group Company Profile

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

