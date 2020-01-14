Van Elle’s (VANL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Van Elle (LON:VANL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:VANL opened at GBX 53.62 ($0.71) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 million and a PE ratio of 13.40. Van Elle has a 52-week low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.94 ($1.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07.

Get Van Elle alerts:

In other Van Elle news, insider Mark Cutler bought 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £9,315 ($12,253.35).

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.