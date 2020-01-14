Greencore Group’s (GNC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GNC. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 243.13 ($3.20).

Shares of GNC opened at GBX 247.90 ($3.26) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 12.52. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 183.35 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 258.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 233.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Greencore Group’s previous dividend of $2.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Greencore Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

